Theodore recorded a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Points have been hard to come by for Theodore in the early going, and the 23-year-old blueliner now has just three in 12 games. Having recorded a career-high 29 in 2017-18, Theodore remains a risky fantasy play on most nights. He could, however, be a solid bench stash, especially in dynasty formats.