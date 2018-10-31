Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Tallies power-play assist
Theodore recorded a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Points have been hard to come by for Theodore in the early going, and the 23-year-old blueliner now has just three in 12 games. Having recorded a career-high 29 in 2017-18, Theodore remains a risky fantasy play on most nights. He could, however, be a solid bench stash, especially in dynasty formats.
