Theodore scored a pair of goals on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Theodore's second-period tally was the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter in the third. He hadn't scored since Oct. 11 versus the Blues, but Theodore had five helpers over his last seven contests. The star defenseman is up to three goals, 20 points, 54 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 26 outings this season in a steady top-four role.
