Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Three assists
Theodore assisted on three Golden Knights goals in Sunday's Game 3 win over the Sharks.
The Golden Knights jumped the Sharks early in each period, and Theodore thoroughly enjoyed playing behind the second line of Mark Stone, Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty. After logging 37 points in the regular season, Theodore now has four more in three playoff games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Racks up assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Forces overtime with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Supplies helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Collects helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Assists in third straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...