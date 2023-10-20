Theodore recorded three assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
Theodore picked up power-play helpers in the first and third periods before adding his third assist on Nicolas Roy's empty-netter. The 28-year-old blueliner is off to a fast start this season, logging five points (a goal and four assists) through his first five games. After tallying eight goals and 41 points over 55 games in an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign, Theodore is poised for another productive season while playing on Vegas' top defensive pairing while manning the point on their first power-play unit.
