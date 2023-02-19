Theodore scored a goal and two assists on two shots, helping the Golden Knights to a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Theodore gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead off a one-timer feed from Reilly Smith. He also added assists on both of Jonathan Marchessault's goals. This performance gives Theodore points in four of his last five games with seven points in that span. On the season, Theodore has six goals and 29 points in 36 games.