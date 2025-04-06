Theodore notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Theodore set up Pavel Dorofeyev's opening goal as well as Reilly Smith's pair of tallies, including the game-winner at 4:31 of overtime. This was Theodore's sixth contest since returning from the arm injury he suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he has six helpers since getting back in the lineup. The 29-year-old blueliner has set a career high with 54 points (seven goals, 47 assists) this season, and he's added 119 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 61 outings.