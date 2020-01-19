Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Three times lucky
Theodore set up three goals in Vegas's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.
He has five helpers in his last three games. And 31 points, including 25 assists, in 51 games. Theodore is quickly closing in on his career high of 37 points, which was set last year. The 24-year-old is coming into his own on the Strip. Keep rolling him out there.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Picks power-play apple•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Notches power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Reaches 25-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Extends point streak with GWG•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plucks apple Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.