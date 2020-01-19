Play

Theodore set up three goals in Vegas's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

He has five helpers in his last three games. And 31 points, including 25 assists, in 51 games. Theodore is quickly closing in on his career high of 37 points, which was set last year. The 24-year-old is coming into his own on the Strip. Keep rolling him out there.

