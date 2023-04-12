Theodore (undisclosed) will make the trip to Seattle for Thursday's matchup, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore has already missed the last seven games due to his undisclosed injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the British Columbia native was mired in a 10-game goal drought during which he recorded six assists, 14 shots and 21 blocks. If cleared to play, Theodore should be in contention to reclaim a spot with one of the power-play units.