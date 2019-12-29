Theodore registered three assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Theodore helped out on Mark Stone's second goal in the first period, as well as a power-play tally by Chandler Stephenson and an even-strength marker from Paul Stastny in the second. The 24-year-old blueliner has turned up the offense with two scores and nine helpers in his last eight appearances. For the year, Theodore has 23 points (eight on the power play) and 110 shots on goal through 42 contests.