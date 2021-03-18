Theodore scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Theodore opened the scoring at 3:45 of the first period on a feed from Max Pacioretty. The Sharks rallied in the second period, but Theodore assisted on power-play tallies by Cody Glass and Alec Martinez in the third to help the Golden Knights stage a comeback. The three-point effort gave Theodore five goals, 22 points, 68 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 24 appearances. He'll continue to be the star of the Vegas blue line while Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) is out.