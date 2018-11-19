Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Two apples in win
Theodore registered two assists en route to a 6-3 road victory over the Oilers on Sunday.
Theodore's blue-line partner, Nate Schmidt, returned from a 20-game suspension Sunday. Schmidt is adept at setting up goals, and the B.C. native naturally figures to be a primary beneficiary. Theodore has scored twice to go along with eight helpers of his own through 21 games this season.
