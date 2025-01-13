Theodore notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Theodore reached the 30-assist mark on the first of Pavel Dorofeyev's two tallies in the contest. The 29-year-old Theodore also helped out on a Tomas Hertl goal in the third period. While he hasn't scored in 12 games, Theodore has remained productive with nine helpers in that span. He's up to 35 points (14 on the power play), 80 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances.