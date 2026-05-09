Theodore scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.

Theodore scored just 1:06 into the game, setting the tone for the Golden Knights' strong first period. This was his second multi-point effort over nine playoff contests. The defenseman is up to three goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 27 blocks and a plus-2 rating this postseason while filling a top-four role.