Theodore scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Theodore and Jack Eichel assisted on each other's power-play tallies in this contest. With Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) sidelined, Theodore took over on the first power-play unit while leading Vegas in ice time with 24:58. It may be a temporary boost in usage, but it's good news for Theodore's fantasy managers. The 28-year-old has two points, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through three contests.