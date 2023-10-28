Theodore recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

The veteran blueliner ripped a shot from the point early in the first period that got tipped home by William Karlsson, and after Vegas blew the lead, Theodore earned his team a point by finding the back of the net himself midway through the third to knot the score at 3-3. The 28-year-old's had a fantastic start to the season, racking up three goals and nine points in eight games with 23 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, and his spot on the top power-play unit has already led to four points (one goal, three helpers) with the man advantage.