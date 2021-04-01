Theodore scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Theodore had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's second-period tally. In the third, Theodore scored one of his own on a feed from Alex Tuch. The 25-year-old Theodore has racked up 28 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 31 games this year. He ranks fifth in points among defensemen league-wide.