Theodore scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Theodore set up the second of Chandler Stephenson's two goals in the first period. In the third, Theodore added an insurance tally. The two-point effort gave him 40 points through 44 contests overall. The star blueliner has added 138 shots on net, a plus-26 rating and 39 blocked shots. He's just six points shy of matching his output from last season.