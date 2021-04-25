Theodore scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Theodore set up the second of Chandler Stephenson's two goals in the first period. In the third, Theodore added an insurance tally. The two-point effort gave him 40 points through 44 contests overall. The star blueliner has added 138 shots on net, a plus-26 rating and 39 blocked shots. He's just six points shy of matching his output from last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Logs pair of power-play helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Slings helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Bags power-play helper•