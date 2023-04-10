Theodore (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Seattle, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Theodore, who has resumed skating, didn't take part in Monday's practice. He will miss his seventh consecutive contest Tuesday. It's unclear at this time if Theodore will be ready to play in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Kraken.
