Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters in Buffalo on Monday that Theodore is contending with an illness, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It's unclear if Theodore's illness will impact his availability for Tuesday's game in Buffalo. If the left-shot blueliner ends up sitting out against the Sabres, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Slated to return Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Won't play against Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: One of each in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Nets game-winner in return•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Removed from IR•