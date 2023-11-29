Vegas announced Wednesday that Theodore has undergone surgery in relation to his upper-body injury and is week-to-week.
Theodore has already missed three games due to the injury. He has four goals and 18 points in 20 contests this campaign. Kaedan Korczak is likely to play regularly while Theodore is unavailable.
