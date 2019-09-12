Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Underwent cancer treatment
Theodore received surgery related to testicular cancer after being diagnosed three months ago, he stated in The Players' Tribune.
Theodore outlined his surgery and diagnosis, stating "I've made a full recovery." The blueliner is expected to be 100 percent heading into training camp and the 2019-20 campaign.
