Theodore (upper body) is unlikely to play Saturday against Carolina, but he might return next week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports Wednesday.

Theodore hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 22. He has four goals and 18 points in 20 appearances in 2023-24. When Theodore is healthy, he's likely to serve on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which might result in Alec Martinez losing his role with the man advantage.