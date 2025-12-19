Theodore (upper body) will not travel with the team on their mini two-game road trip this weekend and is considered week-to-week at this time, Hanah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now reports Friday.

Theodore missed Wednesday's game against New Jersey and is likely out until the New Year. He got off to a slow start with five assists in his first 15 games, but upped his offensive production since then, tallying four goals and 11 assists in his last 17 games. Jeremy Lauzon returned to action Wednesday after missing 14 games, taking Theodore's place in the lineup.