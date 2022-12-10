Theodore (leg) has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Boston, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Theodore is still undergoing evaluation on his injury after he collided with the Flyers' Travis Sanheim in overtime Friday. Theodore had taken over quarterbacking the first power play since Alex Pietrangelo (personal) has been out of the lineup the last six games, and now Alec Martinez will likely get his shot on the top unit. Theodore has four goals and 22 points in 29 games this season.