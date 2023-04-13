Theodore (undisclosed) will draw back into the lineup for Thursday's contest against Seattle, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.
Theodore has eight goals and 41 points in 54 appearances this season. He missed Vegas' previous seven games. Theodore's return might result in Ben Hutton serving as a healthy scratch Thursday.
