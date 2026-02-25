Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Won't play against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore will sit out Wednesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Theodore, along with Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, was allowed to stay back in Vegas in order to get some extra rest coming back from the Olympics. According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, all three players are expected to join the team for Friday's clash in Washington.
