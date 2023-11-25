Theodore (upper body) won't play Saturday against Arizona, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Theodore has produced four goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net and 26 blocked shots in 20 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Brayden Pachal, and Alex Pietrangelo will probably get a boost in power-play minutes.
