Theodore is expected to miss Wednesday's game against New Jersey, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Theodore is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option for Saturday's tilt in Calgary. He has four goals and 20 points in 31 appearances in 2025-26. His absence from Wednesday's lineup brings Vegas down to five healthy defensemen on the active roster. If Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) isn't ready to be taken off injured reserve, then the Golden Knights will want to recall a blueliner from the minors before facing the Devils.