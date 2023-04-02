Theodore (undisclosed) isn't available for Saturday's game against Minnesota, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Theodore is set to miss his second straight contests. Before the injury, he was doing well with three assists over his last three outings. Theodore has eight goals and 41 points in 54 appearances this season. Ben Hutton is projected to stay in the lineup for the second consecutive game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Out Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Departs Tuesday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes two helpers in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records assist in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Reaches 30-assist mark Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pockets power-play helper•