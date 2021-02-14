Theodore (undisclosed) did not take pregame warmups, indicating he'll miss Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Theodore will miss a third straight game with an undisclosed injury after he left Tuesday's contest against the Ducks in the third period. With Theodore out, Dylan Coghlan will likely remain in the lineup, while Alex Pietrangelo should see the first-unit power-play work. Theodore's next chance to return is Tuesday versus the Avalanche.