Rempal earned an assist and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rempal picked up his first point in three outings during his most recent stint with the big club. The 28-year-old forward has two goals, one helper, 16 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances this season. Prior to 2023-24, he had gone scoreless over his first 12 NHL outings over four campaigns. Rempal will likely remain in a fourth-line role while the Golden Knights are dealing with injuries to numerous forwards.