Rempal signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Rempal was good with AHL Abbotsford last year, posting 33 goals and 36 assists in 55 contests. He made one NHL appearance and has 11 top-level games in his career, but he's yet to record a point in the NHL. The 26-year-old will likely be forward depth for the Golden Knights over the next two years.