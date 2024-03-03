Rempal was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Rempal swapped places Grigori Denisenko for Saturday's contest. Rempal has three points over nine NHL appearances this season. He could rejoin the big club down the line if they need more forward depth.
