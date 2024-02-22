Rempal was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.vegas.

Rempal scored his first two career NHL goals in January and has two points in five games this season. Rempal had 22 goals and 35 points in 45 AHL games before his recall. Mark Stone was placed on injured reserve, necessitating the recall of Rempal. He will likely line up on the fourth line with Mason Morelli and Michael Amadio when the Golden Knights face Toronto on Thursday.