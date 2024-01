Rempal was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, according to SinBin.vegas.

Rempal has 18 goals and 28 points in 39 contests with Henderson in 2023-24. With forwards Michael Amadio (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel(lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body) all unavailable for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Rempal will likely make his NHL season debut, probably as a member of the fourth line.