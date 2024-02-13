Rempal was promoted from AHL Henderson on Monday.
With Paul Cotter (illness) out Monday, Rempal is expected to suit up against the Wild. Rempal has two goals in four NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Summoned from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Heading to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Scores again Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Strikes on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Recalled Thursday•