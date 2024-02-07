Rempal was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday.
Rempal was promoted prior to Tuesday's game versus Edmonton, but he ended up sitting out as a healthy scratch versus the Oilers. The 28-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between levels as an emergency depth option for the Golden Knights.
