Rempal scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Rempal has scored in each of the last two games, which accounts for all of his offense over three NHL appearances. He's gotten a look in the bottom six with the Golden Knights missing several forwards due to injury. Rempal has added six shots on net and a blocked shot, but he probably won't be able to carve out a full-time role once the team is healthier.