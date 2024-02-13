Rempal was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Rempal has looked pretty good in limited NHL action this season, registering two goals and eight shots in five outings while averaging 9:42 of ice time. The decision to send Rempal back to the minors could be an indication that Paul Cotter (illness) will be available against Carolina on Saturday, though there is plenty of time for the Knights to bring Rempal back up if needed.