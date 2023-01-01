site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal: Sent down Sunday
Rempal was demoted to AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Rempal posted a minus-2 rating in 7:44 of ice time during his season debut Saturday against the Predators. The 27-year-old should continue spending most of his time at the AHL level.
