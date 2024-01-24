Rempal scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Rempal's 14th career game over parts of five seasons, and he was finally able to get on the scoresheet. He tallied on a feed from Nicolas Roy in the second period to put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1. With Vegas navigating a tough time for injuries, Rempal has served as a forward depth option, typically playing in the bottom six when he draws in. Top prospect Brendan Brisson is the Golden Knights' extra healthy forward, so Rempal's spot in the lineup is far from secure.