Foo (lower body) sustained an injury during the offseason and is not available at the start of the Golden Knights' training camp, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Foo returned to North America after three years with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL. The 28-year-old winger is on a two-way contract and isn't expected to see much time at the NHL level this year. The Golden Knights didn't offer a timeline for Foo's return, but he won't be available until October at the earliest as he was ruled out for camp.