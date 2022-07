Foo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Foo spent the last three years with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL. He had 76 points in 154 games across those three seasons, and he also represented China in the Olympic Games. The forward had two goals in four appearances with the Flames in 2017-18, but he's unlikely to be much more than a depth addition for the Golden Knights.