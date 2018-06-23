Golden Knights' Stanislav Demin: Smart defender drafted by Vegas in Round 4

Demin was drafted 99th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL can now proudly say that their guy is a fourth-round pick of the Golden Knights. Born in the Anaheim area, Demin's numbers this past season (nine goals, 45 points in 57 games) for the Wild are seriously misleading. Despite having some offensive ability, Demin rarely jumps into the play, preferring to play a steady, stay-at-home style. He has enough talent that it would be nice to see Demin take a few more risks offensively. Demin has good size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and respectable mobility, so there is no reason he can't develop into a useful asset for Vegas. He is committed to the University of Denver.