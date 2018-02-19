Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Gets called to big leagues

Matteau was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Matteau played five games with the Golden Knights earlier this year, picking up one assist and eight shots on goal. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick in 2012, but has yet to stick in the NHL. With Vegas dealing with injuries, Matteau may get a little playing time, but likely not enough to make a fantasy impact.