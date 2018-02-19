Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Gets called to big leagues
Matteau was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Matteau played five games with the Golden Knights earlier this year, picking up one assist and eight shots on goal. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick in 2012, but has yet to stick in the NHL. With Vegas dealing with injuries, Matteau may get a little playing time, but likely not enough to make a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent down to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Recalled from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Reaches one-year deal•
-
Stefan Matteau: Not extended qualifying offer•
-
Canadiens' Stefan Matteau: Wavied on Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...