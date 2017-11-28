Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Recalled from minors

Matteau was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Matteau has posted five points in 19 games thus far for AHL Chicago, but hasn't played an NHL game since 2015-16 with New Jersey. The 23-year-old has a big frame and a strong shot, but will likely be used as an emergency forward while David Perron (upper body) rehabs his injury.

