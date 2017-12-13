Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent down a rank
Matteau was assigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights used a waiver claim to pry Ryan Carptenter from the Sharks, and evidently Vegas feels he would be an immediate upgrade over Matteau, who was originally selected by the Devils with a first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. This is probably for the better, as Matteau has only averaged 8:24 of ice time with the expansion club this season and he'd otherwise have a hard time refining his game playing so sparingly.
