Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent down a rank

Matteau was assigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights used a waiver claim to pry Ryan Carptenter from the Sharks, and evidently Vegas feels he would be an immediate upgrade over Matteau, who was originally selected by the Devils with a first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. This is probably for the better, as Matteau has only averaged 8:24 of ice time with the expansion club this season and he'd otherwise have a hard time refining his game playing so sparingly.