Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent to AHL
Matteau was demoted back to AHL Chicago on Saturday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Matteau has a few stints at the top level under his belt at a young age, but the 24-year-old has yet to secure a full-time gig. While there is still time for him to develop, the big-bodied forward may never be anything more than a physical presence when he takes the ice in the NHL.
