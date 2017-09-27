Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent to waiver wire

The Golden Knights placed Matteau on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Matteau hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, the 23-year-old winger was a first-round selection in 2012, so there's still a chance he could develop into a serviceable NHL player with some more seasoning in the AHL.