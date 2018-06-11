Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Signs new deal with Golden Knights

Matteau signed a new one-year deal with the Golden Knights on Monday.

The deal is of the two-way variety, which means Matteau could spend time with AHL Chicago. That's where he ended up spending the bulk of the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old played eight games with Vegas, notching an assist and eight shots in the process.

