Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Signs new deal with Golden Knights
Matteau signed a new one-year deal with the Golden Knights on Monday.
The deal is of the two-way variety, which means Matteau could spend time with AHL Chicago. That's where he ended up spending the bulk of the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old played eight games with Vegas, notching an assist and eight shots in the process.
